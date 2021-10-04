Salvadorian restaurant featured during Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Antojitos y Pupuseria Guanaquitas restaurant is set to participate in this year’s Latino Restaurant Week, which aims to highlight Hispanic-owned businesses.

Blanca Hernandez, founder and manager of the restaurant, couldn’t be more excited.

“I’d like to show the people of Cleveland how tasty and interesting Salvadorian food is — especially pupusas,” she said.

Pupusas, a flavorful pocket of cornmeal stuffed with all kinds of flavors, are a huge specialty at Guanaquitas.

“For example, you can have chicken, cheese, pork,” Hernandez explained.

Hernandez has been in Cleveland since the 90s.

Her daughter, Nancy, says they finally got the opportunity to open a restaurant last year.

“We started from our home, with people who knew us,” she said. “We are very thankful for all the community here and how they came to help us out.”

For Latino Restaurant Week, participants may also feature special offers, but Guanaquitas already has one: the Sunday-only, seven-seas soup.

“It has fish, shrimp, mussels, lobster,” Nancy said. “We only make it on Sundays. People come from everywhere, and it’s our own recipe so we’re proud of it.”

Nancy added that the restaurant has been nothing short of a success, but also thinks there’s nowhere to go but up.

“Hopefully we continue to grow and maybe open up a new location, those are our plans for the future,” she said.

