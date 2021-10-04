Canton man convicted of killing 1-year-old boy sentenced

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man convicted of murdering a 1-year-old boy in July of 2020 will be sentenced Monday morning.

A Stark County jury found Trejuan Johnson guilty last Thursday.

Johnson’s jury trial started on Sept. 27 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother Arcel were sleeping on the couch in their Canton home when they were hit by bullets Johnson fired into their home.

Ace was struck in the head and died from his injuries.

Arcel was hit in the leg and survived.

The father of the twins, Aaron Lucas, 29, was murdered on Aug. 8, the day before Johnson’s trial was first scheduled to begin.

Aaron was a key witnesses for the prosecution.

Canton police arrested Nichalous Harvey, 37, of Canton, for Aaron’s murder.

Nichalous Harvey (Source: Stark County Jail)

Harvey remains locked up in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

