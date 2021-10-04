U.S. Marshals offering reward for Cleveland man wanted for a shooting, violating parole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man considered “armed and dangerous” is wanted by The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lonnie Gwinn, 44,

Gwinn is wanted by Cleveland police for a shooting near a bar in the 17400 block of Harvard Avenue in August.

He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Gwinn served time for involuntary manslaughter and officials said he was out on parole at the time of the bar shooting.

His last known address is near the 3400 block of E. 145th Street in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also sent a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

