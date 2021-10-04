Want a copy of your driver’s license? You don’t have to go to the BMV anymore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a copy of your driver’s license? You don’t have to go into an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office anymore.

On Monday, the BMV announced that you can order one reprint of your Ohio driver’s license or identification card online, according to a BMV media release.

The BMV says this change will save Ohioans 500,000 trips to deputy registrar agencies every year.

Previously, customers could only obtain a driver’s license or ID by physically going to a location.

You will still need to go into a BMV if you need to make a change to your name, address, or other identifiers on your license.

If you do need to go into a BMV, you can get in line virtually so you do not have to physically wait in the office.

Do that at https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/.

