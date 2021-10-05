1 dead after 5 shootings in less than 26 hours in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Ward 9 Councilman says he hasn’t been able to sleep since his ward was rocked by a rash of violence over the weekend.

“It’s been rough,” said Councilman Kevin Conwell, “very, very rough,”

Between 3:30 pm Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, there were five shootings in his neighborhood: two on East 123rd Street, one on East 105th Street, one on Bryant Avenue and one on East 117th Street.

One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said that his shooting was random.

“In the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said, as he hobbled around on crutches.

One man died after being shot right on East 123rd.

Cleveland police are still looking for his killer.

Conwell said he’s spent the last few days going door-to-door, talking with those affected.

“We need more police officers, police officers walking the beat so they can get to the scene of crimes,” he said. “By walking the beat, they can build relationships with the street club and block club leaders and the key stakeholders in the community, and that way we can do prevention because they’ll tell you things before they happen.”

Conwell says he has a meeting planned for Thursday with a Cleveland police commander.

There are plans to install surveillance cameras in the area although a timeline has not been set.

As for the victim, he just wants peace.

“I’m definitely not scared,” he said. “I just wish these young people would stop the violence.”

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Cleveland Police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.