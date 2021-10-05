1 dead in South Euclid in what police believe was not ‘a random event’

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police confirmed one person is dead after officers were called to a report for shots fired on Monday evening.

Chief of Police Joe Mays said officers responded to the 1300 block of Sheffield Road for a report of shots fired at approximately 5:09 p.m.

Officers arrived to find several individuals, including one victim, according to Mays.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died, Mays said.

Mays said the victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

“We do not believe this was a random event,” Mays said.

Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 with any information on this ongoing investigation.

