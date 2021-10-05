2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead in South Euclid in what police believe was not ‘a random event’

South Euclid Police at Sheffield Road
South Euclid Police at Sheffield Road(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police confirmed one person is dead after officers were called to a report for shots fired on Monday evening.

Chief of Police Joe Mays said officers responded to the 1300 block of Sheffield Road for a report of shots fired at approximately 5:09 p.m.

Officers arrived to find several individuals, including one victim, according to Mays.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died, Mays said.

Mays said the victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

“We do not believe this was a random event,” Mays said.

Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 with any information on this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Students cite religious concerns when requesting vaccine exemption
Ohio students cite ‘religious concerns’ for exemption from vaccine mandate
2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case
2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case
Cleveland City Council during a meeting earlier this year. (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland City Council allows public comment at regular meetings
Cleveland City Council Meeting