12-year-old Euclid boy has been missing since weekend, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department hopes the public can help locate a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since this past weekend.

Investigators said Cameron Holiness was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 2. He was last seen leaving his home at that time.

The boy’s current whereabouts are unknown, according to Euclid police.

Anyone with information about Holiness’ location is urged to contact Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

