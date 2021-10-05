2 Strong 4 Bullies
12-year-old Euclid boy has been missing since weekend, police say

Cameron Holiness
Cameron Holiness(Source: Euclid police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department hopes the public can help locate a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since this past weekend.

Investigators said Cameron Holiness was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 2. He was last seen leaving his home at that time.

Cameron Holiness, age 12, left his Euclid home on Saturday, October 2, and his whereabouts are unknown. If you have...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The boy’s current whereabouts are unknown, according to Euclid police.

Anyone with information about Holiness’ location is urged to contact Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

