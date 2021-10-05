62-year-old man dies in Akron car accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Monday evening after losing control of his car and crashing into a traffic signal pole and a pedestrian signal pole.

Akron police said the man was driving a 2005 Cadillac STWS.

The driver, who name is not being released, was northbound in the 300 block of White Pond Drive around 6:15 p.m. when he drove off the roadway, struck the traffic signal pole and then the pedestrian signal pole, said police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police added the fatal crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.