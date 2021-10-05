2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

East Cleveland police arrest man who fired gunshots from high-powered rifle (body camera video)

East Cleveland gun seized
East Cleveland gun seized(Source: East Cleveland police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department released body camera video of a recent arrest in an attempt to highlight the dangers officers face on a regular basis.

According to the department, officers were on scene of a loitering report at an East Cleveland gas station on Sept. 27 when numerous gunshots were heard being fired nearby.

The body camera video shows police surrounding the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Superior Avenue and East 124th Street before eventually confiscating what officers called the “high-powered” rifle.

“We just heard you bust off all those shots,” an officer said. “You almost got shot, dude.”

**WARNING: Video contains explicit language**

I wanted to share a video of things that Officers in East Cleveland come across. I believe this incident was on 09/27/2021. Officers were at a gas station on a "loitering" complaint. I've had the gentleman's face redacted, as he really is not part of the situation that unfolds very quickly. Although I almost left it in, as I am still confused about his story about being at a Brown's game and ending up on E.125th and Superior, however, I digress. I would like to say, these officers showed great restraint, and this is also a great point to illustrate for the crowd that thinks we are heavy-handed on the street. I am sure we will have our usual hayters posting. But, I think if East Cleveland found the cure for cancer, these couple of hayters that love to troll our Facebook would still have a complaint.

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, October 4, 2021

“I would like to say, these officers showed great restraint, and this is also a great point to illustrate for the crowd that thinks we are heavy-handed on the street,” the police department shared on Facebook.

Police said in the video that the suspect, who was not publicly identified in the Facebook post, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

