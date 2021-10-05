Elyria politician busted in prostitution sting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria city councilman facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly soliciting prostitution did not show up to Monday’s scheduled council meeting.

Mark Jessie’s name placard was still on display, but there was silence when the clerk called the roll.

Moments later, the council president addressed the elephant in the room.

“We as a council do not condone his actions and we do not condone his behavior,” said city council president Victor Stewart. “We take these charges very seriously.”

On Saturday, 19 News learned Mark Jessie was arrested by a task force in Elyria last Thursday.

On Monday, it was announced he was one of 161 men busted in a statewide prostitution sting.

Dozens others were arrested on trafficking charges.

“Anybody in Ohio, or anywhere, who purchases sex is assuming the risk that they are complicit in human trafficking,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “If we are interested in justice and basic dignity of human beings, then we have to be concerned about those purchasing sex.”

On Saturday, Jessie provided a statement to 19 News:

“There is no excuse for any of the things that happened, and it was unquestionably the worst decision of my life,” he said. “My only option is to take responsibility, accept the consequences, try to mend relationships with family and friends and move forward.”

“I don’t want this lapse in judgment to define me in the coming weeks, months and years,” Jessie added. “I hope to earn back the trust of family, friends, constituents and colleagues.”

At Monday’s council meeting, 19 News asked the city’s mayor about the charges.

“I hope the city is more resilient and we show that it is not a reflection of who we are,” said mayor Frank Whitfield.

Jessie is up for re-election next month.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

