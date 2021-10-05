2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Legal Aid Society helped save Cleveland mother from eviction

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samira Shropshire will never forget how she felt when she received her first eviction notice.

“I cried and I cried and I cried, I called my mom and was like, “It’s over. I’m going to be homeless,’” she said.

Shropshire was laid off from her customer service job due to the pandemic.

The mom of two was on unemployment, but that money wasn’t enough for rent.

“I was splitting unemployment money between putting half on my rent, putting half on my gas, putting half on my electric, and eventually I fell back,” said Shropshire.

Shropshire says she felt like she had no other option but to leave her home.

That’s until she learned about the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland which helps low-income families solve a number of issues, including evictions.

“Finding the money to pay for all of the back pay, it was like $7,000 and they still paying up right now, I’m so blessed and grateful,” said Shropshire.

Melanie Shakarian with Legal Aid says there are thousands of Northeast Ohioans facing homelessness right now, especially now that the eviction ban has expired.

She says people need to know there’s hope for them.

“We really encourage people to call us early so they get the help they need with their eviction case and get access to the important rent assistance and really enforce their right as a tenant,” said Shakarian.

As for Shropshire, she says she hopes her story helps others who are on the verge of homelessness.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Domestic violence fatalities sky rocket, Northeast Ohio not immune
Johnese Sherron is a neighborhood development coordinator and wants to see the Brighton...
Old Brooklyn residents work to make sure vibrant & successful neighborhood stays that way
Police searching for killer after 1 man dies in 5 separate shootings in Cleveland's Glenville...
1 dead after 5 shootings in less than 26 hours in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
19 News update 10-5-2021
19 News update 10-5-2021