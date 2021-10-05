Legal Aid Society helped save Cleveland mother from eviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Samira Shropshire will never forget how she felt when she received her first eviction notice.

“I cried and I cried and I cried, I called my mom and was like, “It’s over. I’m going to be homeless,’” she said.

Shropshire was laid off from her customer service job due to the pandemic.

The mom of two was on unemployment, but that money wasn’t enough for rent.

“I was splitting unemployment money between putting half on my rent, putting half on my gas, putting half on my electric, and eventually I fell back,” said Shropshire.

Shropshire says she felt like she had no other option but to leave her home.

That’s until she learned about the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland which helps low-income families solve a number of issues, including evictions.

“Finding the money to pay for all of the back pay, it was like $7,000 and they still paying up right now, I’m so blessed and grateful,” said Shropshire.

Melanie Shakarian with Legal Aid says there are thousands of Northeast Ohioans facing homelessness right now, especially now that the eviction ban has expired.

She says people need to know there’s hope for them.

“We really encourage people to call us early so they get the help they need with their eviction case and get access to the important rent assistance and really enforce their right as a tenant,” said Shakarian.

As for Shropshire, she says she hopes her story helps others who are on the verge of homelessness.

