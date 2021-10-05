2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern; risk of showers or storms at times

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rather warm and moderately humid air mass stays in place the rest of the week. We are monitoring a closed off, or upper level low pressure system, over the state of Mississippi. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. There is a small chance of a pop up shower or storm this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s. We kept it dry tonight with a mixed sky. Temperatures ease into the 50s after midnight. A warm and humid day tomorrow. Mostly cloudy sky. Again, a small chance of a pop up late day shower. Afternoon temperatures approach 80 degrees. That upper low I discussed will slowly lift north by Thursday. There is a higher risk of showers and storms Thursday afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s.

