2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Off-duty police officer nabs Akron serial burglary suspect

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty police officer catches a burglary suspect after hearing a Ring Door Bell alarm go off early Tuesday morning, Akron police said.

According to Akron police officers, the alarm sounded around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ecton Road.

The resident called 911 and told police someone was on his enclosed porch and trying to break into his home.

As patrol officers were on the way, the off-duty officer was already outside and saw the suspect running from the victim’s home.

The off-duty officer gave chase and arrested him a short distance away.

He then held the burglary suspect until the patrol units arrived and took him into custody.

Akron police have identified the burglar as Richard Curley, 56, and said he is also a person of interest in a string of other burglaries and similar crimes in the surrounding area.

Police added they found Curley’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, in the 700 block of Palisades Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man dies, woman critical after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
62-year-old man dies in Akron car accident
East Cleveland gun seized
East Cleveland police arrest man who fired gunshots from high-powered rifle (body camera video)
Cameron Holiness
12-year-old Euclid boy has been missing since weekend, police say