Off-duty police officer nabs Akron serial burglary suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty police officer catches a burglary suspect after hearing a Ring Door Bell alarm go off early Tuesday morning, Akron police said.

According to Akron police officers, the alarm sounded around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ecton Road.

The resident called 911 and told police someone was on his enclosed porch and trying to break into his home.

As patrol officers were on the way, the off-duty officer was already outside and saw the suspect running from the victim’s home.

The off-duty officer gave chase and arrested him a short distance away.

He then held the burglary suspect until the patrol units arrived and took him into custody.

Akron police have identified the burglar as Richard Curley, 56, and said he is also a person of interest in a string of other burglaries and similar crimes in the surrounding area.

Police added they found Curley’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, in the 700 block of Palisades Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

