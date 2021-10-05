Ohio Supreme Court appoints visiting judges to fill positions of 2 judges who died days apart

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court appointed judges to temporarily preside over the dockets vacated by the deaths of two sitting judges just days apart.

Judge Timothy J. McGinty will preside over the docket of Judge Nancy R. McDonnell, who died on Sept. 28.

McGinty served in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court for more than 20 years. He retired from the position in 2012. That same year, he was elected Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, a position he held for four years.

The court also appointed Judge Richard J. McMonagle to preside over the docket of Judge Joseph D. Russo, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 2.

Judge McMonagle was Presiding Judge of the Common Pleas Court from 1997 through 2005. In all, he served more than 30 years on the bench.

Both Judge McMonagle and Judge McGinty will sit on the court until Gov. Mike DeWine appoints replacements, or until further order of the court.

In order to fulfill the remainder of the current terms, the judges would have to run for election in 2022.

Judge McDonnell’s current six-year term began in January of this year, while Judge Russo’s current term ends in 2024.

Judge McGinty will be temporarily in courtroom 17-B, and Judge McMonagle will be temporarily in courtroom 22-D.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.