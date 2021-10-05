Old Brooklyn residents work to make sure vibrant & successful neighborhood stays that way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Johnese Sherron is a neighborhood development coordinator and wants to see the Brighton Corridor in Old Brooklyn be the best version of itself.

“We really want to bring the vibrancy of the businesses and really making it a nice commercial corridor,” she said.

Sherron has a track record of winning and making sure businesses in Old Brooklyn win along with her.

“Throughout this whole pandemic when a lot of people were struggling and a lot of businesses had to shut down, we were able to keep a lot of our businesses alive and well during this time,” she added.

Sherron told us that Old Brooklyn is home to one of the most iconic places in the city, the Jack Frost Donut shop.

Kayla Lewandowski works here and said people here deserve nothing but the best.

“Of course, everyone that comes in always has a smile on their face always has good things to say about our doughnuts,” she said, “and we’ve been doing a lot of wedding orders.”

She told me working in Old Brooklyn has taught her the meaning of community.

“I think it‘s great. I think working here is so fun,” Lewandowski said. “Everyone is happy and supportive and coming up with new fun ideas all the time.”

