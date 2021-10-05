2 Strong 4 Bullies
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required for select Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse events (list)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's 'light curtain'
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announced that either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test will be required for select upcoming events scheduled at the venue.

With the ability to host full-capacity live events, several organizers and artists have already determined that vaccination or test proof will be required as part of the entry process, including:

  • Oct. 18 - Harry Styles concert
  • Oct. 21 - Michael Bublé concert
  • Oct. 30 - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

To make entry as efficient as possible, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is encouraging visitors and guests to download the “CLEAR Health Pass” mobile app, which allows individuals to upload and shot proof of the vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Here's more information on CLEAR and how to download the app

Guests without the CLEAR app must show an original vaccination card or a printed copy of an FDA-approved antigen or molecular test result.

The health and safety protocols for every event are determined by the tour promoter or event management, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials said, meaning guidelines could be different each time.

At this time, home games for the Cleveland Cavaliers are not specifically lists as events requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,445 new COVID-19 cases