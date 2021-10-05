2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Euclid police sign warrant for murder suspect

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking for a 32-year-old man in connection with a homicide Monday afternoon.

Wanted for a homicide in South Euclid on Oct. 4, 2021.
Wanted for a homicide in South Euclid on Oct. 4, 2021.((Source: South Euclid police))

According to police, Riley Wayne Buckhanon fatally stabbed Xavier Pickens in the 1300 block of Sheffield Road around 5 p.m.

Pickens, 30, of Akron, died of a stab wound to the torso, said police.

South Euclid police added they do not believe the stabbing is a random event.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Rick Friedl at 216-691-4254 or e-mail rfriedl@sepolice.us.

