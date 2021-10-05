2 Strong 4 Bullies
TSA officers find 2 guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 1 week

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers said they found handguns in two carry-on bags at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last week.

The first gun was found on Sept. 27 around 6:15 a.m.

Handgun recovered by TSA officers on Sept. 27, 2021.
Handgun recovered by TSA officers on Sept. 27, 2021.((Source: TSA))

TSA officers said the gun was discovered during the routine X-ray screening.

Officers seized the weapon, which was loaded with five rounds, and cited the female passenger.

The second gun was found on Oct. 3 around 5:30 a.m. during the routing screening.

Loaded handgun found by TSA officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Oct. 3, 2021.
Loaded handgun found by TSA officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Oct. 3, 2021.((Source: TSA))

According to TSA officers, the passenger has a concealed carry permit from Virginia and told them he did not realize the gun was in his bag.

“Our officers are extremely vigilant in keeping firearms and other weapons from being carried onto flights,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “We’re seeing far too many guns at airport checkpoints. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

These are the 18th and 19th firearms found at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport so far this year.

26 firearms were recovered in 2019 and 18 in 2020.

.A typical first offense fine for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

