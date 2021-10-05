West Side Market blocks vendor on Twitter following critical tweets
Kate’s Fish tweeted about being blocked, despite being a West Side Market vendor.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A long-time West Side Market vendor has apparently been blocked by the market on Twitter.
Kate’s Fish Market sent out a since-deleted tweet on October 3rd saying “The WSM doesn’t support or champion its vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own, truly. I can’t wait to help the new administration transition this public market out of the dark ages.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo showing the West Side Market had blocked the account.
When asked for comment, Kate’s Fish said “We are proud to do business at the City of Cleveland’s West Side Market, a nationally recognized cultural and historic institution.”
19 News has reached out to the City of Cleveland for comment on this and has yet to hear back.
Leading up to being blocked on Twitter, Kate’s Fish had tweeted critical comments about the market. Most of the comments were complaining about the current infrastructure.
Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb reached out to Kate’s Fish on Twitter, disagreeing with the account being blocked.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.