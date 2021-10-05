West Side Market blocks vendor on Twitter following critical tweets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A long-time West Side Market vendor has apparently been blocked by the market on Twitter.

Kate’s Fish Market sent out a since-deleted tweet on October 3rd saying “The WSM doesn’t support or champion its vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own, truly. I can’t wait to help the new administration transition this public market out of the dark ages.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo showing the West Side Market had blocked the account.

Kate's Fish was blocked by the West Side Market on twitter. (WOIO)

When asked for comment, Kate’s Fish said “We are proud to do business at the City of Cleveland’s West Side Market, a nationally recognized cultural and historic institution.”

19 News has reached out to the City of Cleveland for comment on this and has yet to hear back.

Leading up to being blocked on Twitter, Kate’s Fish had tweeted critical comments about the market. Most of the comments were complaining about the current infrastructure.

It is incredibly challenging to run a successful business in a facility like @WestSideMarket. @DWmeats is a flagship tenant for good reason, and I very much admire how he conducts his business given such ‘challenging’ circumstances. #trustyourfishmonger https://t.co/o0qb82XwdB — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 26, 2021

The power has been out since 12:30. That’s over a 1 hour delay until a response has begun to restore power to one of @CityofCleveland most iconic institutions and biggest attraction @WestSideMarket in @ohiocitytweets. It is not acceptable! Do better! #trustyourfishmonger https://t.co/mBSVy3VWNf — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 1, 2021

Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb reached out to Kate’s Fish on Twitter, disagreeing with the account being blocked.

You’ll never be blocked or silenced by my administration. This is exactly the problem — we need a City Hall that welcomes input from vendors, residents and the community. I’ll open the door, not slam it shut. https://t.co/M13IkQ7OuN — Justin Bibb for Mayor (@BibbForCLE) October 4, 2021

