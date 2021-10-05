2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

West Side Market blocks vendor on Twitter following critical tweets

Kate’s Fish tweeted about being blocked, despite being a West Side Market vendor.
West Side Market in Ohio City. (Source: WOIO)
West Side Market in Ohio City. (Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A long-time West Side Market vendor has apparently been blocked by the market on Twitter.

Kate’s Fish Market sent out a since-deleted tweet on October 3rd saying “The WSM doesn’t support or champion its vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own, truly. I can’t wait to help the new administration transition this public market out of the dark ages.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo showing the West Side Market had blocked the account.

Kate's Fish was blocked by the West Side Market on twitter.
Kate's Fish was blocked by the West Side Market on twitter.(WOIO)

When asked for comment, Kate’s Fish said “We are proud to do business at the City of Cleveland’s West Side Market, a nationally recognized cultural and historic institution.”

19 News has reached out to the City of Cleveland for comment on this and has yet to hear back.

Leading up to being blocked on Twitter, Kate’s Fish had tweeted critical comments about the market. Most of the comments were complaining about the current infrastructure.

Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb reached out to Kate’s Fish on Twitter, disagreeing with the account being blocked.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Get your Halloween Treats today!
B. A. Sweetie Candy Company - Halloween Treats
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
LatinUs Theater Company
Destination Cleveland - LatinUs Theater Company - CN
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo introduces new Snow leopard cubs