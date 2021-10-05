Westlake High School postpones football game after 2 players test positive for COVID-19

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake City Schools postponed the upcoming football game after two high school players on the team tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. Scott Goggin confirmed.

Contract tracing conducted by a coach and school nurse found 12 football players who were in close contact with the two who tested positive, Goggin said.

According to Goggin, it was the district’s decision to postpone the game versus Rocky River.

Goggin shared the following statement with 19 News:

“We’ve been fortunate that all of our sports teams have competed throughout the fall without incident. We realize that extracurricular activities are an area where we can be vulnerable. But, it’s important to continue these activities safely, as they provide a great outlet and normalcy for our students.”

The rescheduled date for the battle on the gridiron between the Demons and the Pirates has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.