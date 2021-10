BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her mother on Sept. 30.

Bedford police said they have been attempting to locate Andreyah Lester.

The Bedford teenager was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2021. ((Source: Bedford police))

Andreyah also goes by Celeste.

If you have any information, please call Bedford police at 440-232-1234 or 440-232-3408.

