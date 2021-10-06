2 people die in Lorain County head-on crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said one driver ran a stop sign.

The accident happened around 3:59 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Oberlin and Russia Roads in New Russia Township.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Ventura was eastbound on Russia Road and a 2005 Dodge 1500 was northbound on Oberlin Road.

According to troopers, the driver of the Dodge, Mason Smith, 28, of Elyria, ran the stop sign and crashed into the Nissan.

The passenger in the Nissan, Susan Van Keuren, 65, of Grafton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Roy Van Keuren, 66, of Grafton, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Smith was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

