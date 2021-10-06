2 Strong 4 Bullies
8-year-old boy dies in Cleveland house fire

8-year-old boy dies in Cleveland house fire
8-year-old boy dies in Cleveland house fire(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - An 8-year-old boy died and a firefighter was injured in a fire that broke out just after midnight Wednesday.

Firefighters rushed to the home near East 68th Street and Harvard Ave. to battle the flames.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, a family of six was in the home at the time.

Two adults and three children were able to make it out alive by the time crews arrived; however, firefighters found the 8-year-old boy on the second floor.

Cleveland Fire said the boy had a twin sibling.

“We deal with tragedy, unfortunately, frequently,” Cleveland Fire Lieutenant and PIO Mike Norman said. “A lot of the firefighters have families of their own. It’s definitely challenging but we just revert to our training and hope for the best outcome.”

A firefighter suffered burns to his hands while he searched for the child in the burning home.

Smoke alarms alerted the family to the fire, but by the time the family rushed to get to safety, “the fire had a pretty good head start and the back of the house has been pretty well damaged by the fire,” Lt. Norman said.

Investigators were at the burned home throughout the night, working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

