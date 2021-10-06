2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield acknowledges poor play: “Just have to get it corrected”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns may be 3-1 but Baker Mayfield knows he has to, and can, play better.

“It is nice when you can play around 50 percent completion, which is just terrible, and to have a win on the road in a hostile environment against a good team,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Yeah, that is nice knowing we have that, but there is still a standard that I try and set for myself and try and hold myself accountable to so I need to do that.”

Mayfield was just 15 of 33 for 155 yards in Sunday’s 14-7 win at Minnesota.

The Browns visit the L.A. Chargers Sunday at 4 p.m. on 19 News.

