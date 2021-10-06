2 Strong 4 Bullies
Biden’s spending bills remain popular, but support for congressional Democrats slips, poll shows

President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - A majority of Americans support two spending bills that are part of President Biden’s economic agenda, but support for Democrats in Congress is slipping, according to poll results released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University.

Sixty-two percent of Americans support a roughly $1 trillion spending bill to improve the nation’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges and broadband, the results showed.

A slightly smaller percentage of Americans - 57% - told pollsters they support a $3.5 trillion spending bill on social programs.

While the bills received broad popularity, Democrats in Congress have seen their approval number drop 7 percentage points since September, when only 37% approved of their work.

Over the same period, Republicans in Congress saw a 5-percentage point increase in their approval number.

Despite those changes, a vast majority of Americans disapprove of members of Congress in both parties.

Only 30% said they approved of Democrats in Congress; 27% approved of Republicans.

