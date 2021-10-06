Cleveland company tries to take economy on clean energy ride with electric motorcycle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An electric motorcycle could drive Cleveland’s economy in the near future.

“Right now, the growth is exponential, so we don’t know how big it’s going to get, but we’re seeing tremendous opportunities and a lot of interest,” said Scott Colomiso, CEO and founder of Land Energy.

The meeting of old Cleveland with new Cleveland has attracted worldwide attention.

“We’re building both technology and manufacturing technology here in Cleveland,” said Colomiso. “We are attracting capital and interest from all over the globe so we have investors looking at us from India, from Indonesia, Japan, and right here in Northeast Ohio.”

The motorcycles have a range of 40 to 80 miles, which will increase as technology improves, and list between $8,000 and $15,000. The batteries can power other devices when not powering the bike and it serves a variety of needs.

“The difference between electric and gas is that, with electric, we can make one vehicle do many different things. So this can be an e-bicycle, and e-moped, or a full-blown 80 miles per hour motorcycle to the consumer.”

Land currently has six full-time employees in its factory on West 65th Street in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood and has produced its first 50 bikes. That will soon ramp up.

“Year one, we want to get to around 500 units and then we’re going to ramp up to several thousand after that,” said Colosimo. “We’re going to need close to a hundred employees.”

The market should expand with Clean Energy Mandates by 2030.

“Cleveland has kind of pitched itself for a long time as a green city on a blue lake,” said Colosimo. “And this is one step in many steps we can make toward a greener economy.”

And as the green economy grows, so will production... in the area.

“The bikes will always be made here in Cleveland,” said Colosimo. “We think it’s pretty cool.”

