Documentary with LeBron James highlights, follows students at Akron’s I Promise School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new documentary produced by LeBron James and his team at The SpringHill Company shows what it’s like to live a day in the life of students at Akron’s I Promise School.

Film crews followed along with students and teachers during the school’s inaugural academic year for the YouTube documentary.

According to the documentary’s description:

“From executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter comes the story of the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School. With students selected from the lower 25th percentile across the district, the film explores the day-to-day trials, tribulations and triumphs of students and families growing up in Akron, Ohio. I Promise delivers a story of resilience in the face of adversity and shares a new model for urban, public education – a holistic, STEM-focused approach led by love and Social Emotional Learning infused with the LeBron James Family Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy. And what’s at stake? Nothing short of these kids’ lives.”

The Northeast Ohio native and founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation helped open the elementary school in 2018 as part of the Akron Public Schools District.

The I Promise School takes some of the area’s at-risk children and offers them an education environment full of support and learning for the students and their families.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.