Drunken driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 Lakewood High School graduates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland woman who recently pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing two Lakewood High School graduates in a crash will face a judge for sentencing.

Selena Colon is expected in a Cuyahoga County court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lakewood police said an intoxicated Colon was driving over 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when she crashed into the victims’ Subaru Outback along Clifton Boulevard in February.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19 years old, were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The impact split the Subaru they were in at the time in half.

Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February 21 in Lakewood (WOIO/Family Photos)

Court records show that Colon pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and driving while under the influence.

“This is one of the worst DUI aggravated vehicular homicide cases this office has ever prosecuted,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “Two young adults with bright futures lost their lives due to Ms. Colon’s senseless actions.”

This story will be updated.

