2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drunken driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 Lakewood High School graduates

Selena Colon in court
Selena Colon in court(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland woman who recently pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing two Lakewood High School graduates in a crash will face a judge for sentencing.

Selena Colon is expected in a Cuyahoga County court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lakewood police said an intoxicated Colon was driving over 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when she crashed into the victims’ Subaru Outback along Clifton Boulevard in February.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19 years old, were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The impact split the Subaru they were in at the time in half.

Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February...
Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February 21 in Lakewood(WOIO/Family Photos)

Court records show that Colon pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and driving while under the influence.

This is one of the worst DUI aggravated vehicular homicide cases this office has ever prosecuted,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “Two young adults with bright futures lost their lives due to Ms. Colon’s senseless actions.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
Domestic violence fatalities sky rocket, Northeast Ohio not immune
Shelli Williams (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
West Salem woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for church arson
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Professional artist Kris Rhymes gifted the I PROMISE SCHOOL with a one-of-a-kind piece of...
Documentary with LeBron James highlights, follows students at Akron’s I Promise School