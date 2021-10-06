2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire Prevention Week looks to save lives

Parma Fire Department provides tips on how to prepare for the unexpected.
NDT - Fire Prevention Week - October 4
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of October is “Fire Prevention Week” which looks to educate the public about simple fire safety tips that could save lives.

Below are a few tips from the State Fire Marshal’s Office on what can be done to make sure all alarms are in good shape.

SMOKE ALARMS:

  • A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
  • A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
  • All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
  • Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS:

  • A continuous set of four loud beeps—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.
  • A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.
  • CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.
  • Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced.

Officials also say to establish a fire escape plan for multiple exits.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

