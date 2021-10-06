Fire Prevention Week looks to save lives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of October is “Fire Prevention Week” which looks to educate the public about simple fire safety tips that could save lives.

Below are a few tips from the State Fire Marshal’s Office on what can be done to make sure all alarms are in good shape.

SMOKE ALARMS:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS:

A continuous set of four loud beeps—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.

CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced.

Officials also say to establish a fire escape plan for multiple exits.

