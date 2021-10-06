Gov. DeWine speaks from Texas border, vows to bring Ohio National Guard stationed there home.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke to members of the Ohio National Guard stationed in Texas, addressing what he calls a “fentanyl trafficking and humanitarian crisis at the border.”

The governor spoke from the Rio Grande at the Texas border on Tuesday. On Wednesday, DeWine, with other state governors, will receive a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DeWine said that 113 Ohio National Guard members have been in Texas for almost a year, helping border protection. More National Guard members are expected to head to the border in the next few months. The governor said the main reason for their presence is to stop fentanyl from entering the country. 80% of overdoses of fentanyl in Ohio comes across the Rio Grande according to the governor. The Ohio National Guard has aided with vehicle maintenance, administrative tasks and other jobs.

Governor Dewine said some National Guard members will be returning to Ohio soon.

