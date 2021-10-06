2 Strong 4 Bullies
Investigators seek tips in Trumbull County Arson

The Division of State Fire Marshal is asking the public for tips on a fire that was...
The Division of State Fire Marshal is asking the public for tips on a fire that was intentionally set to a home in Warren.(Department of Commerce)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Division of State Fire Marshal is asking the public for tips on a fire that was intentionally set to a home in Warren.

The Warren Police and Fire Department responded to the fire at 692 Oak Street Southwest in Warren around 7:16 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

The occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

The matter is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Warren Police Department, and Warren Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the party responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2512, or the Warren Fire Department at 330-841-2542.

