Lakewood school board ends meeting when part of crowd refuses to wear masks

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Board of Education abruptly ended its meeting on Monday after some guests refused to adhere to the board’s mask policy.

Some fireworks at the Lakewood Board of Education meeting. Multiple recesses, and an abrupt adjournment of the meeting. The board insisted guests wear masks ... which was met with some vocal opposition. pic.twitter.com/v40wHzbjNg — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) October 6, 2021

“Lakewood City School District is open to constructive, respectful, and meaningful dialogue and is appreciative of public participation,” the district wrote in a statement. “During (Monday’s) Board of Education meeting, a group of audience members refused to comply with rules that promote civil public participation and mask-wearing.”

There was tension throughout the meeting as the board discussed a variety of COVID-19 related topics; those conversations were often interrupted by members of the audience.

“Is this a communist country,” one person asked.

The board recessed for a short time before returning to tackle the rest of their agenda. They worked through some of it before the public comment portion of the meeting.

As one man attempted to speak, the board interrupted to again request guests wear masks.

When they refused, they voted to adjourn the meeting.

“Adjourned? You guys are all cowards,” the man said.

The next scheduled board meeting is on Oct. 18.

