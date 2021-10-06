2 Strong 4 Bullies
Last surviving member of the 1948 World Series championship team dies at 100

Eddie Robinson was the last living member of Cleveland's 1948 World Series title team
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eddie Robinson, a former Cleveland Indian and the last surviving member of the 1948 World Series championship team, has died.

He was 100.

The Cleveland Indians posted photos of the 1948 team, including Robinson, who played for the Tribe for five seasons, in tribute.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Robinson,” the team wrote. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Robinson was also baseball’s oldest living former player.

