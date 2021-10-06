2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man who killed Alianna Defreeze appeals death sentence

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of murdering and torturing a Cleveland teen asked the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence.

January 26, 2017, was the day Damon DeFreeze’s nightmare began. The Cleveland father said it still feels like it was yesterday that his 14-year-old daughter Alianna was murdered.

“You know you don’t know when this will hit you,” DeFreeze explained. “I drive; it hits me. I just cry for no reason; you know when I was working, it hits ya at work you know it’s just, it’s a never-ending thing, but I’m still standing.”

Alianna didn’t show up for school that day, despite leaving early in the morning. She typically took two RTA buses. A few days later, authorities found her body in an abandoned home.

“I have to make sure I take care of my mental health because this is really, you know, unexpected and traumatizing.”

Christopher Whitaker was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping, and murdering Alianna DeFreeze. On Tuesday, his attorneys asked the Ohio Supreme Court to change his sentence from death to life without parole. Alianna’s father is okay with that.

“I requested life in prison without the possibility of parole from the beginning because death is too certain, too quick. You deserve to suffer and sit there and think about what you did,” said DeFreeze.

But he says no matter what happens with this case; it won’t bring his daughter back.

“Either way, the animal, the monsters off the street,” the father said.

The hearing was an automatic appeal that Whitaker is entitled to because he’s on death row.

“You know I consider myself a strong man, a strong human being; the average person wouldn’t even be able to deal with this,” DeFreeze said. “So, the Lord put this on me to do this for a reason. We have the Alianna DeFreeze make a change foundation, and we’re gonna continue to do what we do.”

Whitaker’s execution has not been scheduled. The court will decide on his case in the next few months.

