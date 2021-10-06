Mother sues Mayfield City Schools over mask policy, claiming it poses ‘irreparable and immediate injury’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A parent has filed a lawsuit with federal court over the mask requirements implemented at Mayfield schools, claiming her child is at risk of blood pressure complications.

Court documents show that the child’s mother, Terpsehore Maras, is alleging that the school district’s mask mandate is “unconstitutional” and is based on “no sound scientific” evidence.

Maras added in the filings that her child’s Constitutional rights have been violated by the mandate and she is at risk of “suffering an overall possible simultaneous drop in oxygen saturation of the blood and increase in carbon dioxide.”

An amended complaint was filed by Maras on behalf of her underage child with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Oct. 1.

Despite evidence from an industrial hygiene expert Maras cited in her 36-page court filings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that all teachers and students wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC also previously reported that masks do not pose any health dangers, and actually may assist in reducing the amount of COVID-19 droplets that can be emitted or inhaled.

The school district’s mask mandate took effect in August and applies to all students and faculty members.

19 News has reached out to the Mayfield City School District for comment.

