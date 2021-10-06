2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother sues Mayfield City Schools over mask policy, claiming it poses ‘irreparable and immediate injury’

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A parent has filed a lawsuit with federal court over the mask requirements implemented at Mayfield schools, claiming her child is at risk of blood pressure complications.

Court documents show that the child’s mother, Terpsehore Maras, is alleging that the school district’s mask mandate is “unconstitutional” and is based on “no sound scientific” evidence.

Maras added in the filings that her child’s Constitutional rights have been violated by the mandate and she is at risk of “suffering an overall possible simultaneous drop in oxygen saturation of the blood and increase in carbon dioxide.”

An amended complaint was filed by Maras on behalf of her underage child with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Oct. 1.

Despite evidence from an industrial hygiene expert Maras cited in her 36-page court filings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that all teachers and students wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all students, faculty members

The CDC also previously reported that masks do not pose any health dangers, and actually may assist in reducing the amount of COVID-19 droplets that can be emitted or inhaled.

The school district’s mask mandate took effect in August and applies to all students and faculty members.

19 News has reached out to the Mayfield City School District for comment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Audience members look on at a minor disturbance at the Lakewood Board of Education meeting on...
Lakewood school board ends meeting when part of crowd refuses to wear masks
High School Football
Westlake High School postpones football game after 2 players test positive for COVID-19