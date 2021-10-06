Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled, warm, and humid pattern the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level low pressure system is located over Arkansas today. It will slowly track north. This system is forcing moisture into Ohio. The air mass is pretty warm and humid the next few days. Mostly cloudy sky today. We have scattered showers and storms developing later this afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. If your area stays cloudy, however, you will only be around 70 degrees for your high. More scattered showers and storms tonight. We only drop into the 60s overnight. More of the same tomorrow and Friday. Rounds of showers and storms. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. We will try to dry things out heading into Saturday.

