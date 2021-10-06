Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses humanitarian issues, fentanyl trafficking at Texas border

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine met with leaders from Texas and other states on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issues arising at the Southern border.

Specifically, the governors addressed how their states are impacted by fentanyl trafficking.

More than 100 Ohio National Guard members were deployed to the Southern border at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to assist with surveillance.

According to Ohio’s governor, approximately 80% of fentanyl overdoses in the state are linked to drugs that came from Mexico across the Rio Grande River.

