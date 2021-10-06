2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses humanitarian issues, fentanyl trafficking at Texas border

Governors speak at a press conference during visit to Texas and the U.S. Mexico border on...
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine met with leaders from Texas and other states on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issues arising at the Southern border.

Specifically, the governors addressed how their states are impacted by fentanyl trafficking.

More than 100 Ohio National Guard members were deployed to the Southern border at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to assist with surveillance.

According to Ohio’s governor, approximately 80% of fentanyl overdoses in the state are linked to drugs that came from Mexico across the Rio Grande River.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

