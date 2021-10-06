Ohio sex trafficking bust leaves dozens of victims, including kids, in its wake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major sex trafficking sting, coordinated through the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and known as Operation Ohio Knows, led to the arrest of 161 people across the state who now face various legal trouble and potential embarrassment in their own communities.

The operation also exposed dozens of victims... 51 people were identified by law enforcement as human trafficking victims and 10 missing children, also victims, were found.

It will be a long road to recovery for the people forced to live that life.

Jennifer Johnson is the Executive Director of Canopy, a child advocacy center, located in Cleveland that is involved in counseling young people through traumatic situations caused by abuse.

“You start by building a relationship with them and providing an environment and that is why Canopy exists,” Johnson said, “So that they have an environment where they feel safe and they are supported.”

The first thing that must happen is that counselors must be able to break the bond that exists between the victim and the trafficker.

That is not always an easy message to deliver as most young people who get pulled into trafficking do so because they are vulnerable because of prior abuse or trauma in their lives.

“If we need to allow them to come back five or six times just so they can feel safe where they can talk about bits and pieces of it, that is what we do,” Johnson said, “We meet them where they are.”

Johnson said the key bit of information Canopy tries to get across to every victim is that they will be there for them if it means counseling right now, a year from now or five years from now and there is no such thing as a one size fits all plan to moving forward.

