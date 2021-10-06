2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio sex trafficking bust leaves dozens of victims, including kids, in its wake

By Brian Duffy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major sex trafficking sting, coordinated through the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and known as Operation Ohio Knows, led to the arrest of 161 people across the state who now face various legal trouble and potential embarrassment in their own communities.

The operation also exposed dozens of victims... 51 people were identified by law enforcement as human trafficking victims and 10 missing children, also victims, were found.

It will be a long road to recovery for the people forced to live that life.

Jennifer Johnson is the Executive Director of Canopy, a child advocacy center, located in Cleveland that is involved in counseling young people through traumatic situations caused by abuse.

“You start by building a relationship with them and providing an environment and that is why Canopy exists,” Johnson said, “So that they have an environment where they feel safe and they are supported.”

The first thing that must happen is that counselors must be able to break the bond that exists between the victim and the trafficker.

That is not always an easy message to deliver as most young people who get pulled into trafficking do so because they are vulnerable because of prior abuse or trauma in their lives.

“If we need to allow them to come back five or six times just so they can feel safe where they can talk about bits and pieces of it, that is what we do,” Johnson said, “We meet them where they are.”

Johnson said the key bit of information Canopy tries to get across to every victim is that they will be there for them if it means counseling right now, a year from now or five years from now and there is no such thing as a one size fits all plan to moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Derrick Wade lost his 12-year-old son to multiple health conditions, including lead poisoning...
Lead poisoning concerns brought to Cleveland City Council in 1st public comment session
A Laredo environmental non-profit is looking for the next generation of climate justice leaders.
Gov. DeWine speaks from Texas border, vows to bring Ohio National Guard stationed there home.
Ohio sex trafficking bust leaves dozens of victims, including kids, in its wake
Ohio sex trafficking bust leaves dozens of victims, including kids, in its wake
Lead poisoning concerns brought to Cleveland City Council in 1st public comment session
Lead poisoning concerns brought to Cleveland City Council in 1st public comment session