2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor

Mark Anthony Winchell.
Mark Anthony Winchell.(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A surgeon is expected to face charges this week in connection to a sting operation that targeted adults accused of contacting children online for sexual activity.

WTOC reports Dr. Mark Winchell, an orthopedic surgeon in Savannah, Georgia, was wanted in a sting operation in which 17 other men were arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Winchell is accused of exchanging explicit messages with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps.

He was arrested last week and is being transferred to another county to face charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies worked together on the month-long operation.

“Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon explained.

Most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images, according to Koon.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

Koon said no children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; shooter sought
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks
2 people die in Lorain County head-on crash
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results