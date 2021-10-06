Terry Francona “getting there” physically, plans to manage next season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona joined the season-ending media zoom call with Indians president Chris Antonetti and sounds like a man who plans on managing the team next season.

“I’m getting there,” Francona said, describing his recovery from two offseason surgeries.

Francona admitted it’s “not good for anybody” that he hasn’t been able to finish the last 2 seasons but praised DeMarlo Hale for filling in this season.

The team also announced hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be back.

He started in 2013 and was the longest-tenured hitting coach in the league.

