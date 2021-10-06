2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Terry Francona “getting there” physically, plans to manage next season

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona joined the season-ending media zoom call with Indians president Chris Antonetti and sounds like a man who plans on managing the team next season.

“I’m getting there,” Francona said, describing his recovery from two offseason surgeries.

Francona admitted it’s “not good for anybody” that he hasn’t been able to finish the last 2 seasons but praised DeMarlo Hale for filling in this season.

The team also announced hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be back.

He started in 2013 and was the longest-tenured hitting coach in the league.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Vote in the Hyundai Pigskin Poll!
Professional artist Kris Rhymes gifted the I PROMISE SCHOOL with a one-of-a-kind piece of...
Documentary with LeBron James highlights, follows students at Akron’s I Promise School
Eddie Robinson was the last living member of Cleveland's 1948 World Series title team
Last surviving member of the 1948 World Series championship team dies at 100
Overtime: 10-5-2021
Overtime- 10-5-2021: Browns, Buckeyes, and Books