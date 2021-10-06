2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

West Salem woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for church arson

Shelli Williams (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Shelli Williams (Source: Medina County Sheriff)((Source: Medina County sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A West Salem woman pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to an arson inside a church this past July.

Around 5 p.m. on July 4, Shelli Williams broke into the Lodi Community Church in the 9700 block of Congress Road and started a fire.

“We are deeply grateful no one was injured and appreciate the assistance of our community in resolving this case,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

The fire happened on July 4, 2021.
The fire happened on July 4, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

A surveillance camera captured video of Williams inside the church before the fire alarm went off.

(Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)
((Source: WOIO))

The Medina County Sheriff’s office posted the surveillance picture on their Facebook page and Williams was recognized and arrested on July 5.

((Source: WOIO))

Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Collier sentenced Williams to two years in prison and also ordered her to pay restitution.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
8-year-old boy dies in Cleveland house fire
19 Crime Alert
Domestic violence fatalities sky rocket, Northeast Ohio not immune
Selena Colon in court
Drunken driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 Lakewood High School graduates
Professional artist Kris Rhymes gifted the I PROMISE SCHOOL with a one-of-a-kind piece of...
Documentary with LeBron James highlights, follows students at Akron’s I Promise School