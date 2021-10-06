West Salem woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for church arson

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A West Salem woman pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to an arson inside a church this past July.

Around 5 p.m. on July 4, Shelli Williams broke into the Lodi Community Church in the 9700 block of Congress Road and started a fire.

“We are deeply grateful no one was injured and appreciate the assistance of our community in resolving this case,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

The fire happened on July 4, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

A surveillance camera captured video of Williams inside the church before the fire alarm went off.

(Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

((Source: WOIO))

The Medina County Sheriff’s office posted the surveillance picture on their Facebook page and Williams was recognized and arrested on July 5.

((Source: WOIO))

Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Collier sentenced Williams to two years in prison and also ordered her to pay restitution.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.