1 seriously injured in Huron crash

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car serious crash that left one person in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Oct. 6 around 4:29 p.m. on Cleveland Road in the city of Huron.

A 2004 blue Hyundai Tiburon, driven by Jason N. Gooding, age 41, of Huron Ohio was westbound on Cleveland Road.

A black 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, driven by Parker W. Keynes, age 23, of Logan Ohio was eastbound on Cleveland Road.

The Hyundai Tiburon went left of the center and struck the Toyota 4-Runner.

Jason Gooding had to be removed from his vehicle by mechanical means and sustained serious injuries.

He was flown to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a press release.

Parker Kenyes was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

He was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center hospital where he was treated and released, according to a press release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Huron Police Department, Huron Fire and EMS, and Foster’s Towing.

Whether or not alcohol/drug impairment was related to the crash is still being investigated at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time

