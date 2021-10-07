2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holds his final ‘State of the City’ address

Mayor Frank Jackson is not seeking re-election.
The City of Cleveland.
The City of Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is hosting his 16th and final State of the City address on Thursday at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

The city’s longest serving mayor previously announced he would not be seeking re-election, as either Justin Bibb or Kevin Kelley will take his place.

During his 2020 address, Mayor Jackson centered many of his comments on the pandemic. He spoke about the city’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, and how the city was reacting to civil unrest throughout the country.

The mayor did not allow any questions following his remarks, as he is scheduled to speak with reporters on Friday.

