2 juveniles in custody after crime spree in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police have two Cuyahoga County juveniles in custody after they allegedly committed several crimes late Wednesday evening.

Medina police said the males first tried to steal a car on Winston Circle around 11:30 p.m.

When the car owner confronted them, one of the juveniles fired a shot at the owner, before taking off on foot.

The owner was not struck and called 911.

Medina police, Montville Township police, Medina County Sheriff’s deputies and the Strongsville Police K9 team were searching for the two juvenile suspects, when they received a call about a stolen car from Chadwick Lane.

Chadwick Lane is one street over from Winston Circle.

While the officers were taking the report, the car owner and the officer saw the stolen car going south on Abbeyville Road.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and went west on West Liberty Street.

As the vehicle turned onto Eden Lane, the driver bailed out of the moving car and the vehicle crashed into a home, causing damage, but no injuries.

Medina police said they then took both juveniles into custody quickly.

Officers also seized their gun.

Charges are pending against both juveniles.

