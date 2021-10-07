2 Ohioans included on Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohioans have earned their place on the “Forbes 400″ list of wealthiest Americans.

Les Wexner, of New Albany, was ranked by Forbes as No. 176 in the list released Tuesday.

He founded a retail company called L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Wexner has faced scrutiny for his ties to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, who worked as his financial manager, according to Forbes.

His fortune is nearly $6 billion, according to Forbes.

Denise York, of Youngstown, measured up at No. 281 with a $4 billion fortune.

York and her family own more than 90% of the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.