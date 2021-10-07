2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 Ohioans included on Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans

2 Ohioans included on Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
2 Ohioans included on Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohioans have earned their place on the “Forbes 400″ list of wealthiest Americans.

Les Wexner, of New Albany, was ranked by Forbes as No. 176 in the list released Tuesday.

He founded a retail company called L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years

Wexner has faced scrutiny for his ties to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, who worked as his financial manager, according to Forbes.

His fortune is nearly $6 billion, according to Forbes.

Denise York, of Youngstown, measured up at No. 281 with a $4 billion fortune.

York and her family own more than 90% of the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)

Latest News

West Side Market in Ohio City. (Source: WOIO)
West Side Market blocks vendor on Twitter following critical tweets
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo introduces new Snow leopard cubs
Aldi, Starbucks and more opening next year in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
Aldi, Starbucks and more opening next year in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood