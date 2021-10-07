4 shot inside Cleveland music studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men and one woman were shot inside a music studio on the city’s East side around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland police said the victims were inside a home, which if also a music studio, in the 9200 block of Marshall Avenue, when someone began shooting from a nearby wooded area.

Officers said they found multiple casings and an AR magazine along with other evidence.

The four victims are being treated at local hospitals.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the foot.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the side.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head. He went by private transport to Marymount Hospital and was then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

There are no arrests.

