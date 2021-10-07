5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 18 former NBA players, including five who used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, were federally indicted on Thursday in connection to a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme.
Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York are expected to hold a noon briefing to discuss the indictments.
Federal investigators said the players allegedly attempted to defraud approximately $4 million in total from the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.
According to reports, five of the former players were ex-members of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Shannon Brown - Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006; played 38 games in two seasons with the Cavaliers
- Jamario Moon - Played a total of 101 games with the Cavaliers between 2009 and 2011
- Darius Miles - Played a total of 104 games with the Cavaliers between 2002 and 2004
- Milton Palacio - Played 80 games with the Cavaliers in the 2002-03 season
- Sebastian Telfair - Played 4 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2009-10 season
Other notable non-Cavaliers players include Tony Allen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.
The Associated Press said the former players submitted fraudulent claims for medical and dental expenses so reimbursement payments could be claimed.
