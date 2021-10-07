Cleveland police mourn death of retired K9 officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is morning the death of a retired K9 officer

K9 Benny died Wednesday at 14 years old, according to a Facebook post announcing the loss.

“Benny entertained thousands of school children and was involved in hundreds of arrests during his career with his handler, Officer Paul Fronkowiak,” the Cleveland Police Foundation said in the post.

The foundation said K9 Benny is remembered as one of Cleveland police’s “most famous and beloved K9 dogs.”

