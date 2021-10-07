Driver pleads guilty to hitting Stow police officer during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent man was convicted of hitting a Stow police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in April.

Jevonte Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

A Stow police officer pulled over Jones on April 9 just before 7 p.m. on Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.

Jones refused to stop and then drove into a second Stow police officer who had exited his cruiser to put down stop sticks.

Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on April 15 at a Willoughby motel.

The Stow police officer has recovered from his injuries.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux will sentence Jones on Nov. 10.

