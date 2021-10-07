2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver pleads guilty to hitting Stow police officer during traffic stop

Jevonte Jones (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Jevonte Jones (Source: U.S. Marshals)(Stow Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent man was convicted of hitting a Stow police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in April.

Jevonte Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

A Stow police officer pulled over Jones on April 9 just before 7 p.m. on Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.

Jones refused to stop and then drove into a second Stow police officer who had exited his cruiser to put down stop sticks.

Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on April 15 at a Willoughby motel.

The Stow police officer has recovered from his injuries.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux will sentence Jones on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

