History of dogs bites uncovered at home where child was mauled to death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - New facts show a history of dog bites at the home where a child was mauled to death by a pit bull this weekend.

There are now questions over whether the life of 16-month-old Kavay Louis could have been spared had adults recognized the potential danger lying within the home on Westmoreland Street in Akron.

In the 911 calls released to 19 Investigates, you can hear the helplessness in the neighbors’ voices last Sunday as they explain that the child had not yet been rescued from the aggressive dogs that police say ultimately killed her.

Kavay’s parents say her uncle was home with her here Sunday.

Police said he told officers the dogs attacked Kavay when his ex-girlfriend came over and started a physical fight.

The family wouldn’t explicitly tell us who the two pit bulls belonged to, but said Kavay’d been around them since birth-- That’s despite a past history of others getting bit by dogs at the home.

19 Investigates uncovered at least two incidents in the last year and a half there, that some would say pointed to a pretty clear safety concern for children and even some adults.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, mail delivery to the home was suspended this summer after a dog bit the mail man there on June.

A spokesperson said USPS reported the incident to Akron’s dog warden.

The city of Akron has not responded to our multiple calls and emails requesting to speak with the dog warden.

However, the county board of health says it does not have any record of a dog bite at the home this summer.

A spokesperson said any dog warden, police officer or hospital that responds to an animal bite is supposed to notify the board of health so it can follow up.

19 Investigates discovered The Summit County Board of Health did receive a separate report at the address in March of 2020.

The victim’s name is redacted on that 2020 report, but it appears the person who’s finger was bit lived at the home.

The board of health says the victim and the owner were not cooperative in their follow up investigation.

It’s unclear if it’s the same dogs involved in all three attacks.

And, we’re still trying to figure out what took place after this summer’s bite.

If a report didn’t make it back to the board of health then, did authorities properly investigate the incident?

Did officials think about taking steps to remove the dogs considering the previous bite?

Would Kavay still be here had they done that?

Those questions were for her grieving family to even consider when they sat down with our Kelly Kennedy Wednesday night.

“We could do could haves all day,” her parents said. “She’s still not here. It’s not gonna bring her back what could’ve been done, what should’ve been done.”

The police report says the uncle was not cooperative with officers on scene Sunday, because he did not want his ex girlfriend to get in trouble.

The report lists her as a suspect in his assault but at this point she has not been charged.

A Celebration of Ka’Vay’s life will be held Friday afternoon in Norton at the Houston Hall located at 3069 Houston Road in Norton, Ohio 44203.

Anyone wishing to send an arrangement or donations can visit the Wilkinson Funeral Home website (https://www.wilkinsonfuneral.com/listings).

